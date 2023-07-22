Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 26.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.5 %

ChampionX stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

