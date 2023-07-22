Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.