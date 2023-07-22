Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

