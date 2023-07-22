Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,632,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,415,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

