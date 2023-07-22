Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,117,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

