Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 594,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,244 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

