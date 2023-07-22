Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

