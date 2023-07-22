Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.