Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

