Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,279,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

