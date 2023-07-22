Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Encompass Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

