Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

