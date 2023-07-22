Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RLI Trading Up 0.5 %

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

