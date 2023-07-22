Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.78.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.