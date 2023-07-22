Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA Price Performance

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.55. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

