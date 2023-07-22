Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of PB opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

