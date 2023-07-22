Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.67 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 580,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

