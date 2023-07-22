Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -282.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

