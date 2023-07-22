Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

