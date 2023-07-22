Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,030 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 256,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

