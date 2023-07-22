Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,583 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

