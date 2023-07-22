Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 314 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.61 and a twelve month high of $150.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

