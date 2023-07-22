Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 318 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,940,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

