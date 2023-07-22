Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 322 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

