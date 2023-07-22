Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 341 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

