Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 392 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.6 %

ASH stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.