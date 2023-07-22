Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 830 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

