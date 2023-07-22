Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

