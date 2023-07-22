Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

