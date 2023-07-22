Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

