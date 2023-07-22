Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,866,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

