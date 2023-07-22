Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,491. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

