Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

SRC stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

