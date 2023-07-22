Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.39 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

