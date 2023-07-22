Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $1.18 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on ARQQ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

