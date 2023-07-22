Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $14.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average of $290.58.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

