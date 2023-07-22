Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 1.5 %

Atkore stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

