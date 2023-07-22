Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
BKR stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
