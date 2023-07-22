Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BCPC opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.