Barbara Smith Sells 1,700 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88.

On Thursday, June 29th, Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

