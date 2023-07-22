Barclays Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CAMT stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

