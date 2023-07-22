Barclays Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $70.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

