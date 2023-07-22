Barclays Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $77.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

