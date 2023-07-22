Barclays Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $125.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.