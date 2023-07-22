Barclays Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $78.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

