Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.85

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 42332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.