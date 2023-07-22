Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 14,666 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of VRM opened at $2.16 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.