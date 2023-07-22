Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $85.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

