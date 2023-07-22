Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BILL by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 73.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,810,000 after acquiring an additional 312,826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BILL by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 61.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 341,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130,203 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $124.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

