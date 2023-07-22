Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2,389.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 116,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

